Are You DUMB? Desiigner Thinks The Coronavirus Is Fake Because He Hasn’t Gotten Sick Yet

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, but people are bored, so that’s enough for a lot of the world to function like nothing ever happened. A certain crowd of celebrities has already started going out and throwing parties again, spreading the virus like it’s going out of style–and because Desiigner has been spending his time living life to the fullest and he hasn’t gotten sick yet, that’s enough for him to believe the entire thing is a hoax.

The rapper took to Instagram this week to let his fans know that the pandemic is “BS” and that the virus itself is “gone” (spoiler alert: it’s not).

“Yo, no funny. Corona is fake, gone, bro. No funny s**t. Enjoy life. No cap. We ain’t even on that type of vibe,” Desiigner claimed in a video. “Corona s**t, man. Honestly, that corona s**t is BS. You feel me? I ain’t get sick yet. I been outside, healthy.”

Ahhh, the age old tale: if it hasn’t happened to me, it must not be true.

While the rapper’s idea that the pandemic is over and everyone should just live their lives is optimistic, it’s simply not true. According to Monday’s statistics, there have been 4,649,102 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, which lead to 154,471 deaths.

People like Desiigner not taking COVID-19 seriously and declining to take extra precautions when returning back outside is a major reason why states like California, Florida, and Texas are experiencing spikes that may force them to re-close.

If you don’t have to, don’t go outside. And if you do, wear a mask. And most importantly: don’t take medical advice from Desiigner.