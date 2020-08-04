Yiiikes! Amanda Seales Claims Tone Deaf White Producer On ‘The Real’ Boo-Hoo’ed Over Her Blackness, Says It ‘Broke Her Spirit’

Amanda Seales has finally opened up about the specific pesky issues she faced during her TV gig at “The Real”, which eventually caused her to exit and her annoyance with their production staff was understandable. During an Instagram Live interview with comedian Godfrey, the entertainer explained in detail why she felt like she was betraying her Blackness by staying on the daytime talk show.

Seales explained to Godfrey how dealing with deaf producer white producers took a toll on her spirit.

“I did a ‘Smart, Funny, and Black’ game on ‘The Real’ and I was so excited to get to play,” Seales said. “They assigned it to the one White woman producer. But we have three Black women producers and one Black guy producer. So, I was like, ‘Why are you producing this?’ And she said, ‘Oh because so-and-so assigned it to me.’ And I said, ‘But, why would you be producing this? You’re a White woman. You don’t understand what we’re going to be talking about.’ Now, she could have said, ‘Well, actually I grew up in this culture if that was the case.’

Seales continued:

“I said to her, ‘Do you even know what we’re going to be talking about?’ And she said, ‘No, I just figured you were going to talk about it and I would just write it down.’ So I said, ‘Am I going to get a producer credit?’ Because to me, you assign the different segments to people who are going to be able to produce it to the best ability. And it’s like if we were doing a segment on the Sabbath dinner, she was the one Jewish person on staff, she should be in charge of that segment because she has the most expertise on that.”

Amanda says after she spoke candidly with the producer, they ran back crying to someone in charge.

“Basically, she went crying to somebody saying that I attacked her.”

Yiiikes!! Seales eventually decided to walk away from the gig. “It was breaking my spirit,” she said. “I was being asked to not talk about certain things that felt like a betrayal to my people and to me as a person.” The comedian announced her split from the show back in June. Do you blame her for leaving?