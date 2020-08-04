Swirl Undone?? Fans Think Travis Kelce And Kayla Nicole Called It Quits Already Because Of THIS

Fans of Super bowl champion Travis Kelce and his insta-baddie GF Kayla Nicole suspect that their relationship may have hit a wall. The influencer baddie has sadly unfollowed the Kansas City Chiefs superstar and deleted all their pics together on Instagram leaving fans to insinuate it’s a wrap! Seems plausible.

In their history of deleted photos, the couple took bae-cations together, had parties and made fun tiktok videos, gaining a huge “couples” fanbase. They were not camera shy together at all. Kayla and Kelce first made headlines back in 2017 after sharing their spicy relationship flicks on Instagram. Before meeting Kayla, Kelce famously tried to find love on the reality show “Catching Kelce” but ended up with Kayla, who he met after the show aired.

If they are single, it won’t likely be long. Kayla is a catch. The melanin-y banger is an all-natural model with a degree from Pepperdine University.

Kelce is also very popular in his specific career of throwing and catching footballs. We’re sure these two will be ok. Do YOU think they really called it quits?