TheWayISeeIt: Obama’s Delightfully Petty Photographer Pete Souza Shines In Trailer For Upcoming Doc [VIDEO]

There hasn’t been much to celebrate during the Trump Presidency, but one of the highlights for us has definitely been following Pete Souza on social media. For ever instance of 45 acting a complete jackhole for the world to see, Souza has an image of 44 doing the exact opposite and now we’re getting a documentary totally dedicated to this amazing Presidential photographer who served two men who respected him and their office. Check out the trailer for “The Way I See It,” below:

Based on the New York Times #1 bestseller comes The Way I See It, an unprecedented look behind the scenes of two of the most iconic Presidents in American History, Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, as seen through the eyes of renowned photographer Pete Souza. As Official White House Photographer, Souza was an eyewitness to the unique and tremendous responsibilities of being the most powerful person on Earth. The movie reveals how Souza transforms from a respected photojournalist to a searing commentator on the issues we face as a country and a people.

Focus Features announced the poster and title of Dawn Porter’s documentary and official 2020 selection of the Telluride Film Festival, The Way I See It, which follows former Chief White House Photographer Pete Souza’s time behind-the-scenes covering Presidents Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan. This comes on the heels of Porter’s recent moving documentary, John Lewis: Good Trouble, chronicling the now-late Congressman and civil rights hero John Lewis. The Way I See It is produced by Porter alongside Academy Award®, BAFTA® and Emmy Award® winning producer Evan Hayes (Free Solo), Academy Award® and Emmy Award®-winner Laura Dern and her Jaywalker Pictures partner Jayme Lemons, in association with Platform One Media. The documentary is a co-presentation from Focus Features and MSNBC Films, a division of NBC News Studios. The Way I See It will open in theaters this September.

Pete Souza commented, “I hope this film serves as a reminder about importance of the Presidency, but also how the power of the still image in behind-the-scenes moments can reveal the true character of the person holding that office.”