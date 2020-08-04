Oh, It’s Lit! Prime Video Just Dropped The Brutally Bloody Trailer For The Boys Season 2 And WOW Are We Ready! [Video]

The Boys is an amazing TV show. If you haven’t seen it we highly suggest you get a Prime Video subscription and check it out. However, the cheery cast photo that you see above isn’t an accurate representation of what this crazy a$$ show is all about.

The series focuses on a group of superheroes, dubbed “supes”, who are anything but heroic. Sure, they take out some bad guys here and there but they are mostly self-centered egomaniacal maniacs who leave a trail of death and destruction wherever they go. Kind of like Amerikkka.

We won’t give away too much but this is NOT Avengers. This is something else entirely but it is every bit as satisfying if you’re looking for some new comic-book-based content while we await the return of Marvel’s lauded masked heroes.

For those of you who are already hip to this series then you’re probably doing the Birdman hand-rub at the thought of season 2 hitting your preferred streaming machine. Good thing is that you you won’t have to wait much longer. September 4 is the premiere date and today Prime Video dropped the second official trailer for round 2 of The Boys.

According to IGN, the first three episodes will air exclusively via Amazon Prime Video and the remaining five episodes will be available each following Friday, leading up to the big season finale on October 9th. There will even be a short film released for fans too. We can’t wait for it to drop. What do you think will happen this season?

Press play below and enjoy the shenanigans.