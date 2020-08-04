Future’s Baby Mama Eliza Reign Wants Rapper Jailed For Ignoring Court Orders To Hand Over Financial Info (Exclusive)

Future’s baby mama Eliza Reign wants him jailed for repeatedly failing to reveal his financial info before they head to a child support hearing at the end of the month.

The mom – who shares a one-year-old daughter with the “Life Is Good” rapper – filed a motion for contempt against him because he allegedly flouted multiple court orders to disclose his income information, her lawyer, Brandon Rotbart, told BOSSIP.

The situation has recently come to a head as both sides head to court later this month for a child support hearing.

Future has complained that he doesn’t want to give Reign any info on his assets because he’s worried about his privacy. However, the judge still ordered him to hand the docs over, and so far he won’t budge. Rotbart said he also intends to file a motion to order Future to attend the next court hearing to explain to the judge himself why he’s not

Besides jail time, the judge could also put Future on probation or suspend his driver’s license.

We’ve reached out to Future’s lawyer for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.

Reign sued Future a year ago over paternity and support of their little girl. A DNA test found that Future was the father earlier this summer, but Reign recently rejected Future’s offer of $1,000 a month in child support.

Both sides are due back in court at the end of the month.