Go To Bed With Me: Rihanna Shares Her Nighttime Skincare Routine With Harper’s BAZAAR [Video]

Just a few days after finally dropping her new Fenty skincare line, Rihanna is letting her fans in on what she does every night before bed to keep her face looking flawless.

Since jumping into the makeup world with Fenty Beauty, Rihanna has been a powerful force for change within the beauty industry for years. Now, after more than two years of development, she just launching her own skincare brand, which features a a small collection of two-in-one products that leave your skin feeling supple. In her own words, “Skincare, it’s the truth. It either works or it doesn’t. There’s nowhere to hide.”

In this episode of Harper’s BAZAAR’s Go To Bed With Me series , Rih reveals the inspiration behind these products while she breaks down her skincare routine start to finish. Of course, she uses all of her new Fenty Skin products in order to take her makeup off and get ready for bed, which includes her Total Cleans’r, the Fat Water toner serum, and the Hydra Vizor moisturizer and sunscreen.

If you were thinking about buying some Fenty Skin products but aren’t sure where to start, let Rihanna herself be your guide and explain all the benefits from start to finish: