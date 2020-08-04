Jesus Take The Wheel: Beirut Blast Leaves Dozens Dead, Nearly 3,000 Injured

Elsewhere in the world prayers are needed after a shocking blast rocked a city.

A devasting explosion in Beirut, Lebanon has killed dozens of people and left thousands injured. Earlier today social media was flooded with startling images and videos of an enormous blast that flattened Beirut’s port, damaged buildings, and released a massive mushroom cloud into the sky.

At least 50 people were killed in the blast and at least 2,750 people are wounded Health Minister Hamad Hassan told reporters. Those numbers are expected to increase as rescuers continue to sift through the rubble and as local hospitals continue to fill to capacity. Survivors have described the scene as apocalyptic with damage done to buildings and cars and the injured and the deceased lying in the street.

CBS reports that despite rumors of terrorism, Abbas Ibrahim, chief of Lebanese General Security, said it might have been caused by highly explosive material that was confiscated from a ship some time ago and stored at the port. There are reports that the stored material was sodium nitrate and an orange smoke cloud consistent with nitrogen gas was seen after the explosion.

Prime Minister Hasan Diab declared a national day of mourning Wednesday and vowed that those responsible for the devastation would “pay the price.” CNN adds that he told reporters that an investigation into the explosion will take place to reveal “revelations that will be announced about this dangerous warehouse which has been present since 2014,” he said, without providing any additional details.

The lethal blast “will not pass without accountability,” he said in a televised statement. https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1290736583201587200

This story is still developing…