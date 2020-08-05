Clap For Her: Ferguson Activist Cori Bush Ousts 20-Year Incumbent In Missouri Primary, Likely To Become First Black Woman To Win Congressional Rep. Seat

Politics in 2020 is very interesting. With Amerikkka in the process of self-correction after years of inequality based on race, sex, religion, and gender voters are going to the ballot box with change on their minds more than ever. It’s time for the old guard to move out of the way or be moved out of the way.

Last night, Missouri held its primary election where Cori Bush, a lauded activist who led protests in Ferguson after Michael Brown was killed, has pushed a 20-year incumbent in Congressman Lacy Clay out of office with a 49% to 46% win according to KMOV. Bush is poised not only to become the first woman to win a house seat in St. Louis and north St. Louis County, but also the first Black woman to achieve such a feat. Like we said, move or be moved. Back in June, we saw Ferguson elect the first Black woman mayor in Ella Jones.

A tearfully emotional Bush gave a victory speech that spoke to being counted out, unheard, uncared for, and underestimated like so many other Black women

“It is historic that this year of all years that we’re sending a Black, working-class, single mother to Congress,” Bush said in her victory speech late Tuesday. “We about to change the world.”

She continued:

“I have lived unhoused with two babies, I’ve worked on the minimum wage, I’ve been unemployed,” Bush said. “When I talk about canceling student debt and making state colleges and trade schools free, it would take the burden off us.”

Just let Black women run s#!t so we can all live better.

She’s been through the fire and came out on the other side a winner. That’s a real one for you. Congratulations to Cori Bush and the whole campaign! We love to see it!