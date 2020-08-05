The Tonight Show: Blake Griffin Explains How The NBA Bubble Is Like An Episode Of ‘Black Mirror’ [Video]

Even though Blake Griffin isn’t taking part in the current festivities going on over in Orlando, he’s still got a pretty good idea of what the rest of his NBA affiliates are going through inside the bubble–and he compares it to an episode of Black Mirror.

The Detroit Pistons baller made an appearance this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his brand new podcast, The Pursuit of Healthiness. During his conversation with the host, Griffin talks about what inspired him to do a podcast and why he went with something health-focused rather than delving into some of his other interests, like comedy or basketball.

Blake Griffin also spoke to viewers about the big donation he made to help support arena workers in Detroit:

“For us, those people are at the arena before we get there everyday. They’re there when we are leaving after the game. They’re working long hours. They’re making sure that the area is safe and running… Unfortunately, those are sometimes the people that are getting hurt the most in this whole situation. I just felt like it was important to take care of them.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the topic of the NBA bubble comes up. While Griffin and his Detroit Pistons didn’t make it to the Disney World resort, the baller has heard all about what’s going on on the inside and he trusts that everyone involves is making this venture as safe as possible. Also on the subject of basketball, Blake shares what it’s like to play with Adam Sandler, who he refers to as the best comedian basketball player.

Check out the interview down below to hear all about Griffin’s new podcast and what else he has going on right now: