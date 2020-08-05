Oh, This Looks Crazy AF: Sarah Paulson Stars In Creepy New Netflix Series ‘Ratched’ And We Are SHOOK [Video]

If you are an American Horror Story fan then boy, oh boy, do we have a treat for you!

Netflix has released the trailer for its new series Ratched starring Sarah Paulson as the infamously iconic character Nurse Ratched. If you aren’t familiar with her, Nurse Ratched is the protagonist of Ken Kesey’s famous novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. She is an obsessive-compulsive former Army nurse who uses manipulation, intimidation, and some very…unconventional medical practices to get what she wants. Order and control.

Ratched was created by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy. Hence, the casting of Sarah Paulson. Don’t get it twisted though, this isn’t nepotism. Sarah Paulson is absolutely PERFECT for this role and her AHS roots only lend to another level of believability as she embodies the steely and blood-lusty practitioner. Additionally, Alfred Rubin Thompson and Cynthia Nixon are present and accounted for in the Ratched cast.

This series is set to release on September 18 but until then you can press play down bottom and feast your eyes on the visceral visual vignettes that await you.

We dare you to tell us that this show doesn’t look like the newest topic of your group chat? Go ahead. We’ll wait.

Hit the comments section and tell us what you think of Ratched!