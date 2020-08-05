New Boo Energy: Rob Kardashian Is Getting His Arthur George Socks Knocked Off By THIS Insta-Baddie

Rob Kardashian is back in the swing of dating and it looks like his new GF is an insta-baddie that has him smitten.

According to The Daily Mail, Instagram model Aileen Gisselle aka @lordgisselle shared an Instagram story video of Rob as they sat and had a romantic dinner together. The PYT added a pink heart filter, sparking speculation that the pair are coupled up. In the clip, Rob, the youngest Kardashian brother, appears to be blushing.

Here is his Rob’s new boo, Aileen. But who is she??? Scroll to read some of what we’ve found out.

Aileen Gisselle, who goes by @LordGisselle on Instagram, is a popular Instagram model and has her own children’s boutique. The 29-year-old is also a mother, mentioning that she was pregnant at 18. The entrepreneur has over 250,000 followers on her Instagram account and is currently living in Los Angeles.

So far, Rob hasn’t posted a photo of Aileen, but he does follow her account on Instagram. The Arthur George sock founder hasn’t been in any public relationships since splitting with Dream’s mom Blac Chyna back in 2016.

What do YOU think of Rob’s new potential boo?