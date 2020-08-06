Khloe Kardashian Is Getting DRAGGED For Getting Back With Tristan Thompson And Double Dragged For STILL Not Apologizing to Jordyn Woods

Well, would you look here. After dating, getting pregnant, having a cheating scandal before labor, breaking up, having another cheating scandal, losing a friendship, a Red Table Talk and even more drama, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together. All according to US Magazine:

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” one source exclusively tells Us. “The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship,” the source explains. “But when things do go back to normal, who knows what will happen?”

The source continued on to say:

“Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age,” the insider tells Us, noting that the Cleveland Cavaliers player, meanwhile, “is trying to get traded to an L.A./California team.”

If you recall, Khloe and Tristan’s final blow up came when everyone accused him and Jordyn Woods of having some sort of fling, resulting in her getting ostracized from the Kardashian family. It was grossly unfair to Jordyn when it happened and only more unfair now that they’re back together.

Khloe didn’t spaz on Tristan about Jordyn cus her big head ass knew she was gone take him back. Now lol at them…back together 🙄 while my good sis @jordynwoods is thriving — Ninah D✨ (@_YungNinah) August 5, 2020

The internet is OUTRAGED. Hit the flip to see all the dragging taking placing.