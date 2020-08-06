RHOP Pettiness: Monique Samuels Shades ‘Illiterate’ Gizelle Bryant Over THIS

Monique Samuels is sending some shade, not too a “whole walrus”, but to someone else affiliated with the Real Housewives of Potomac. As previously reported Monique is making music again and going back to her rap days as “Hazel.” The rapper/reality star recently dropped her single “Drag Queens” seemingly a nod to the line she said to ex-friend Candiace Dillard; “I will drag you, pregnant and all.”

Monique, 36, told E! News that the track was a “great outlet for working through pent up emotions” and noted that she turned back to music after “the craziness of last year” while filming RHOP season 5.

And while some fans were impressed by the track that features Mo’s hubby Chris, other people including fellow housewife Gizelle Bryant are none too pleased.

During Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Gizelle outright said she was “embarrassed” for Monique considering that she made a song that “glorifies violence.”

“I was actually very disappointed, because she’s rapping about glorifying violence, and at this point [with] where we are in this country, there’s no room for that,” said Gizelle.“I was very disappointed and embarrassed for her.”

According to Monique however, that’s simply untrue and she shaded Gizelle right back.

“For those who can ACTUALLY READ… check out my lyric video which is an anthem for standing up for yourself,” she wrote. “Those who are illiterate will think it’s about promoting violence 💀😂 #RHOP”

OOOP! That’s not all, however, Monique also recently responded to Gizelle amid her comments that Mo “didn’t hold herself” above the “stereotype of Black women”, a nod to her physical fight with Candiace Dillard at a winery. The Cabernet combat has yet to air, but Mo wants people to know that Gizelle is a hypocrite with NO room to talk.

Mo recapped a number of times that Gizelle fell into so-called “stereotypical black women” behavior.

“She was just another hypocrite being hypocritical,” she told StyleCaster. “Because there are so many moments where she did not raise or better the stereotype. She brought Robyn in season 2 to Ashley’s place of business, and Robyn went off on Ashley, which could have turned physical if Ashley was a different person. Ashley was also having issues with Charisse at the time, and I remember Gizelle saying, ‘Charisse will drag you. She will drag you. Under the river and through the woods.’ I remember her really egging it on. I also remember Gizelle making fun of Karen and Ray going through tax issues and made a T-shirt about it. Is that the stereotype that we’re supposed to be raising? She tears down other Black women all the time,” she added. “She disrespects other Black women’s businesses. When it comes to stereotypes, nobody on this show can ever throw a stone and try to act like they just failed the whole Black race. When it comes to stereotypes, what hurts a community is when you do something and you can’t come back and address what you’ve done and try to correct it and move forward. Gizelle has constantly done the same thing over and over again to the ladies on this show. Until she becomes a happy person and loves herself, she’s going to be the one who keeps causing the stereotypes to be what it is.”

POINTS. WERE. MADE.

What do YOU think about this latest bit of #RHOP pettiness???

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.