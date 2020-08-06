Not Me: Migos Rapper Takeoff Responds To Sexual Assault Lawsuit Via Statement

Ever since the Migos have entered the rap game and pop culture as a whole, one thing has always remained the same: Takeoff will only be seen if he’s being paid.

The rapper has always quiet and minds his business, which left fans stunned when a sexual assault lawsuit going against him was announced. Takeoff, who’s real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman listed as “Jane Doe” at a house party on June 22nd in Los Angeles. The woman claims she went to a party off an invitation from Migos’ tour DJ, DJ Durel, when Takeoff began making her feel uncomfortable. At some point, she went to a room with the DJ, and then Takeoff allegedly entered and eventually began touching her before forcibly raping her despite her verbal rejections of his sexual advances.

The woman is said to have gone to the hospital after the incident, where signs consistent with “physical evidence of forceful rape” were found, which lead her to alert LAPD. Now that the lawsuit has been issued, Takeoff is defending himself by saying the whole ordeal is simply not true. Takeoff’s lawyer in the matter is Drew Findling, one of the top lawyers in the United States, who released a statement via HighSnobiety.

In response to the allegations, Takeoff’s lawyer, Drew Findling, issued a statement. “We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence. What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false.” He continued, “As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations.”

The story is still developing but we will update as the court date is set or a settlement is reached.