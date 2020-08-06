Hundreds Of Teachers In Gwinnett County Georgia Honk Horns For Hours Outside HQ In Protest Of Open Schools

They’ve had enough of the bull$#!t and they’re not going to take it anymore.

Wow!

Scores of Gwinnett County teachers are honking their horns and holding up signs at district headquarters.

They told me they don’t think it’s safe to return to class, during #COVID outbreak.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/aB6R4qTfgr — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) August 5, 2020

Yesterday, according to Atlanta‘s WSB-TV, HUNDREDS of teacher from the Gwinnett County School System drove to the county headquarters and honked their horns for HOURS in protest of in-class schooling.

The county’s schools are set to return next week but the kids will be at home doing virtual classes while the teachers are being forced back into the classroom. They ain’t EVEN trying to hear that. Atlanta is experiencing a scary uptick in COVID-19 cases and Gwinnett County tallied 4,200 cases the last two weeks alone. The report states that that number accounts for over 22% of the states cases since the pandemic began.

It’s SPOOKY outside and for some reason people are still out smoking hookah and going to strip clubs. We’re looking at you, Lou Williams…

“It’s very concerning all across the board,” teacher Aireane Montgomery said. “At this point, we would like the district to go 100% digital.”

Just because kids aren’t there doesn’t mean that teachers can’t pass the virus amongst themselves. Nobody should be forced to be in a potentially deadly building for no logical reason. This is boot-lickin’ governor Brian Kemp’s fault at the end of the day. F**k that guy.

The school district issued a new response Wednesday night, saying “We are committed to doing what we believe is best for students in terms of their health, safety and education. After all, that is our core business.”

F**k the school district too.