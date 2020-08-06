Kevin Hart Denies Egregiously Ignoring Nick Cannon Amid Ellen Support Criticism ‘He Was At My House’ [Video]

Earlier this week, Kevin Hart along with many other celebrities took to social media to defend their friend Ellen DeGeneres and her long-running talk show. Kevin spoke on his personal experience dealing with the program, but forgot one special thing; he is the talent, a guest in the house of Ellen, and one of the biggest celebrities in the world. The people standing up against alleged abuse are the employees, who almost never have the same platform as someone like him

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly,” Kevin said. “I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the fucking planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1.”

After he sent his support, many spoke out against his stance and things went from 0 – 100 in the comments. Many felt Kevin was out of touch with reality and how normal life actually works, with people working for Ellen making pennies on the dollar while also being mentally abused in the workplace which is unacceptable, regardless of how nice their boss is to fellow millionaires.

People even went as far as to ask Kevin where this energy was for Nick Cannon during his recent controversy. Kevin heard people loud and clear and decided to address the matter while taking no accountability for how anyone felt.

He hopped on Instagram to talk about “2020” and how bad it is you can’t support your “friends” when they need you.

“This social media s**t is getting out of hand, it is truly getting out of hand. ‘From showing support to a friend, you get a roar of frustration out of so many. Calls, phone going off the f***ing hook. I’m a friend and if I have a friend in trouble ever, I’ma try my best to be there for them.’

He then goes on to discuss how he was there for Nick Cannon. Hart says Nick was at his house every day and also claims he called studios trying to figure out the situation over Nick’s antisemitic comments.

“I hear people going, “What about Nick [Cannon]? That’s your friend, where were you for Nick?”’ Kevin said. ‘Because you didn’t see it means I wasn’t there for Nick? Sad times we f***ing live in, man. Nick was over my house every god damn day when he went through his s**t. ‘I was the one who called the president of the goddamn studios and reached out to so many to try and see what we can do to solve the situation and find a solution,’ he revealed. The comedian continued: ‘Nick and myself talked, we vetted out the situation as friends, because I was there for my friend. Just like I’m going to try and be there for all of them. When did we lose sight of reality? It’s a f****d up time, man.”

Uh-huh.

You just have to watch the delusion and his out of touch response for yourself.