“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Exclusive: LaTisha And Marsau’s Dinner Is Interrupted By A Surprise Guest [VIDEO]

Happy Friday! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of OWN’s hit reality series “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” but ya know we the PLUG cuz we have an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure RIGHT NOW. The clip revolves around a dinner hosted by Marsau and LaTisha at their house — but you know how it goes for our friends in Huntsville, dinner definitely gets spicy when a surprise guest shows up…

Check out the clip below:

Well you know one thing — LaTisha’s mama is ALWAYS ready for her moment. SMH.

Here’s more of what to expect from the episode:

Melody confronts Marsau about spreading rumors and even though tensions are still high with the Holts and the Scotts, Melody invites Tisha’s daughter to a birthday party. Martell finally meets up with his father while Latisha’s mother, Wanda questions Kimmi’s loyalty to the Scotts.

Is it just us or is the shade thicker in the South?

Episode 205 of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs Saturday, August 8 (8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT)

For those unfamiliar with the show, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” follows three couples who are longtime friends Melody and Martell Holt, LaTisha and Marsau Scott and Kimmi and Maurice Scott in the heart of Huntsville, Alabama as they balance real-life challenges in marriage, friendship and business. In season two, the group is working to get past their issues but there’s plenty of unfinished drama between these ex-business partners. The Scotts and The Holts are at odds and can’t seem to let go of all the social media shade. Kimmi and Maurice, who tied the knot in season one, are uncomfortably stuck in the middle of their friends and family drama, while adjusting to having Maurice’s son in Huntsville full-time. The Holts are welcoming a new addition to the family, but Melody is struggling to balance work, her booming brand, and four kids all while trying to repair her fragile marriage with Martell. Much to the frustration of Marsau, LaTisha continues to move forward with her full-time career, and makes a few frenemies along the way. With all the turbulence going on with these couples, it’s safe to say that life in Rocket City will never be the same again.