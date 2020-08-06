The Official Teaser Trailer For Twitter Thread-Inspired Stripper Saga “Zola” Has Finally Arrived [Video]

Earlier this year, the 2015 twitter thread-inspired movie “Zola” received rave reviews at The Sundance Film Festival, and now, it’s headed your way.

The 148-tweet thread is being produced by A24, a company that always over-delivers in its content. The film stars Taylour Pagie as the titular lead character, Riley Keough as “this b!t¢h right here” Stefani, Colman Domingo as the pimp, and Nicholas Braun. Director Janicza Bravo wrote the screenplay alongside Jeremy O. Harris, who wrote the theater piece, “Slave Play.”

A24 Productions is responsible for some of the most creative and captivating cinema in recent memory including Uncut Gems, Waves, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and Midsommar. With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving movie theaters in limbo, there’s no official word when the movie will officially be released or how, but the trailer promises it’s “coming this … next … soon.”

With the success of “Trolls: World Tour” on straight to demand and Disney sending “Mulan” straight to Disney+ for $30 a pop, it’s possible this film could land directly on iTunes. The way the twitter thread broke the internet and the buzz of the actual movie has kept attention over the past few years, $30 is looking like a steal for those waiting to see it in their own homes.