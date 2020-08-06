In White Folks News: Cameron Diaz Reveals The Real Reason She Retired From Acting [Video]

Cameron Diaz retired from Hollywood a few years ago, and now, she’s revealing the real reason she made the jump.

In the latest episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s In Goop Health: The Sessions, the former actress explained that her commitment to her career also meant that she never made “any space for my personal life,” which is ultimately the reason she decided to retire.

“I just decided that I wanted different things out of my life,” Cameron declared at the 29:00 minute mark. “I had gone so hard for so long, working, making films and it’s such a grind,” she said. “When you’re making a movie—it’s a perfect excuse—they own you. You’re there for 12 hours a day for months on end and you have no time for anything else.”

She elaborated by saying that being in the spotlight was exhausting, which her counterpart, Gwyneth Paltrow, said she could understand.

“It’s so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there,” Diaz continued. “There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.” She went on to say she is especially “sensitive” to the “energies” of the people around her.

When she turned 40, Diaz says she wanted to become self-sufficient again, especially because she felt like she was constantly being coddled in her career as an actress.

As for what it was like finally putting her stressful career behind her? “Like peace. A peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself.”

Check out the full conversation down below: