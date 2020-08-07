BOSSIPSounds: Cardi B Releases The Visual For “WAP” With Megan The Stallion [Video]

It has been over nine months since Cardi B last blessed us with new music.

Cardi has been in lockdown for the majority of 2020 just like the rest of us, but since she’s one of the biggest artists in the world, she’s still been recording nonetheless. Aside from working on music, her and her hubby Offset have blessed us with some hilarious TikTok videos to pass the time, as well.

Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, delivered hit after hit from “Bodak Yellow,” to “Drip” to “Bartier Cardi.” The album went on to win a Grammy and establish Bardi as a staple in not just female rap, but hip-hop and pop culture in general.

Tonight, the return of Cardi B is in full effect. Earlier this week, the Bronx-born rapper announced her new single with Megan The Stallion, “WAP”–and the cover art itself broke the internet. Cardi promised the video would do even more damage. Because the song is so explicit, an edit version was released for Youtube and other outlets and an uncut version is coming out later, since she promises it will be too hot to handle. The video features cameo’s from Kylie Jenner, Roslià, Mulatto, Normani & more.

Check out the video for “WAP” down below: