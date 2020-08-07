Tigers & Tiddays: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Reactions To Cardi & Megan’s Screen-Lickable “WAP” Video

Everyone listening to Cardi and Megan on WAP pic.twitter.com/wwJMilu4JS — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 7, 2020

After endless teases across various platforms, Cardi & Megan dropped their deliciously filthy collab “WAP” and the accompanying video bursting with screen-lickable visuals, spicy splits and a slew of cameos by Normani, Mulatto, Sukihana, Rosaliá and Kylie Jenner (yes, you read that right).

This comes just weeks after Meg’s now infamous night with Tory Lanez that left her traumatized with all eyes glued to her every move.

But that clearly hasn’t stopped her from collecting wins and bags during an enviable winning streak that includes a major Revlon ambassadorship, the cover for Variety’s “Power of Young Hollywood” issue and a soon-to-be chart-topping smash.

Yessiree Meg is KILLIN’ IT and leveled-up yet again with her impressive feature on one of the nastiest songs you’ll ever hear.

So nasty, in fact, that the video features the censored version of the pearl clutch-worthy song currently fueling p-pop pandemonium across social media.

“The song was so nasty that YouTube was like ‘hold on, wait a minute, that song might be too nasty,” Cardi revealed while discussing her first solo single since last year’s “Press.”

Cardi and Meg finally made a song for the girls like me. #WAP pic.twitter.com/0PDkPq1hX0 — Chunky Brewster (@imbrandiwithani) August 7, 2020

And with that said, we invite you to enjoy the funniest, wildest and messiest reactions to Cardi & Meg’s deliciously filthy “WAP” video on the flip.