‘DREAMS COME TRUE’: Keke Palmer Is Joining ‘The Proud Family’ Reboot As Teen Activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins

As if The Proud Family getting a modern-day reboot wasn’t already exciting enough, a new addition to the cast has everyone even more invested than before.

Disney+–the home of The Proud Family revival–announced on Thursday that Keke Palmer will be joining the cast. Palmer will be taking on the role of 14-year-old Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins: an activist who is “extremely mature for her age” and “relentlessly marches to the beat of her own drum.” Even though she and Penny Proud (played by Kyla Pratt) don’t get along at first, they end up winning each other over eventually.

One person who’s just as excited about the news is Keke herself, who retweeted the announcement, adding, “DREAMS COME TRUE!”

The role seems perfect for Palmer as she’s known for her social justice activism off screen too. If you remember back in June, Keke was spotted marching alongside peaceful protestors during a Black Lives Matter march where she was heard delivering a powerful message in a viral video.

The Proud Family reboot–titled Louder and Prouder–was officially announced back in February. Beside Palmer joining the squad, much of the show’s original cast set to return: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud.

While an air date for Louder and Prouder hasn’t been announced yet, the series probably has a better fate than a lot of shows post-coronavirus, since the animation and voiceover can all be done with proper social distancing.