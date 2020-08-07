2 Legendz: Rick Ross & 2 Chainz Bring Out Essential Twerkers & A M-M-Masseuse During Shenanigan-Filled Verzuz Experience

When Ross pulled this move, it was curtains for 2Chainz. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/662rUVZHWA — Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister_) August 7, 2020

Luxurious Rap titans Rick Ross and 2 Chainz convened for the latest star-powered Verzuz experience that blessed over 200,000 fans, brands, celebrities, industry insiders and star athletes with a shenanigan-filled showcase of essential twerkers, club-shaking classics, Ciroc-fueled dance moves and a magnificent masseuse on yet another unforgettale night for the culture.

If you were there, you vibed with two of the most illustrious skripper-loving rappers of their era who went hit-for-hit while sprinkling gems about the origins of some their biggest smashes. The rappers started off the heated battle strong, with two of their biggest anthems. Rozay snagged the first round with his “B.M.F,” off the incomparable Teflon Don. 2 Chainz and Ross tied during the second round when they aimed at each other with more of their core hits. Ross hit viewers with “Hustlin” and 2 Chainz fired back with his Based On A T.R.U. Story single “I’m Different”.

Each round leading up to the final was filled with bangers. We heard everything from “F–kin’ Problems”, “Aston Martin Music” to “Mercy” and “Ima Boss.”

After nearly 5 months, Verzuz continues to attract a worldwide audience that ranges from Gen-Z-ers to Boomers who come for the classics and stay for the shenanigans that get more memeable by the week.

In a new twist, both veteran rappers premiered new music with 2 Chainz debuting “Money Maker” featuring Lil Wayne and Ross sharing his latest track “Pin Me to the Cross” on yet another unforgettable night in Verzuzville.

my plate of food rotating in the microwave #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/s8Ln6SBDgk — bussy boy (@ThatDamnDillon) August 7, 2020

Check out the official Verzuz: Rick Ross and 2 Chainz Cheat Sheet playlist on Apple Music here then head on over to the hilarious reactions on the flip. Who do YOU think won the battle last night?