Excellent! *Guitar Riff*: ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Presents A Behind-The-Scenes Look At “A Most Triumphant Duo” [Video]

All the 80s babies have a special place in their heart for Bill & Ted. The two rock ‘n roll homies helped defined the late 80’s-early-90’s with their grungy aesthetic, comedic adventures, and butter-knife-dull level of intelligence.

They are pop culture icons.

Keanu Reeves has gone on to become an even bigger pop culture icon via The Matrix and John Wick series. We haven’t gotten a chance to see much of his co-star Alex Winter over the years but we’re happy to see them back working together. They’re like the Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen of comedic rock ‘n roll ridiculousness.

The last time we saw these two was in 1991 when the sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey was released. To say that we’re looking forward to Bill & Ted Face The Music is an understatement.

Yesterday, Orion Films released a featurette about the film that consists of commentary from the director, Dean Parisot, producer, Scott Kroopf, and co-writer Ed Solomon. There is also some choice behind-the-scenes footage as well as a surprise…

Press play down bottom and get into all this nostalgic-futuristic goodness!