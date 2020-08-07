New Music Friday: Anderson .Paak Drops A “Lockdown” Remix Featuring Jay Rock, J.I.D & Noname [Audio]

Anderson .Paak is joining in on all the festivities for new music Friday. The Southern California native just dropped a new remix of his latest track, “Lockdown,” which features some guest appearances from Jay Rock, J.I.D, and Noname.

The protest track was first shared with the world around Juneteenth, where .Paak reflected on the current state of America–and the world– touching on everything from systemic racism and skyrocketing unemployment to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this brand new version, the singer further expands on the song’s original message by locking down new guest features. He goes on to discuss more issues plaguing America right now, including violence against Indigenous people, the wealth gap, and more. This song is a departure for .Paak, who usually makes more high-energy, feel-good music good for any BBQ or outdoor party you could imagine. But with the way the world is going today, it makes sense that the theme of his music would shift with the culture–especially when it means sending an important message.

Check out the new remix for “Lockdown” down below to hear what Anderson .Paak, Jay Rock, J.I.D, and Noname have to say about the problems going on in our world today.