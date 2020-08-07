Give Him His Flowers: 2 Chainz Talks Verzuz, Entrepreneurship , New Album & More With The Breakfast Club [Video]

Last night, 2 Chainz engaged in his highly-anticipated Verzuz battle with Rick Ross. It wasn’t a battle, but more of a celebration between two southern rappers who have been in the game longer than most artists could ever dream of.

2chainz dropped by The Breakfast Club this morning and recalled the celebration and how grateful he was to be doing it with Rick Ross. He also made it clear that his agenda was to play 20 hits that have brought home plaques. 2 Chainz wants his flowers while he is still here, even if people want to say Rick Ross won, which he deserves.

He also clears up things up for the fans mad that his new single with Lil Wayne, “Money Maker,” didn’t mention their HBCU. Chainz kindly reminds everyone songs that are only so long and he can’t name every HBCU individually, but he means all of them when he speaks on the record. The rapper also talks his pandemic hustle, stating he’s got restaurants going, pamper shops, water, and has filmed the music videos for his next album, which he says is ready to go right now. His next album is entitled So Help Me God and he’s ready to roll it out to the people.

You can watch the full interview below.