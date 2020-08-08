FamilyOrFiance: Brian & JJ’s Family Dinner Goes From 0 To Spicy Real Quick In Exclusive Clip

Things get extra spicy at Brian & JJ’s Family Dinner in this exclusive clip from tonight’s highly anticipated episode of “Family Or Fiancé.”

“Family or Fiancé” follows the dynamic between eight engaged couples who bring their disapproving families together for three days under one roof–some for the first time. The clock is ticking as the couples must decide if they’re going to tie the knot or if the nuptial hopes end there.

It’s a no-holds-barred look at what it’s really like when the people closest to you have major issues with the one you want to marry.

At the heart of the series is relationship expert Tracy McMillan, who serves as the voice of reason as the couples confront their family’s concerns. She works with the newlyweds-to-be on ways to strengthen their bond, unpack their differences and reveal their true selves to their families–for better or worse.

At the end of the final day, families are given the chance to speak now or forever hold their peace leaving each couple to decide once and for all if they’re truly ready to say, “I do.”

