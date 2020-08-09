Lamorne Morris Stars As A Cartoonist Turned Conscious By Run-In With Cops In The Official Trailer For New HULU Original Series “Woke”

While we were devastated to learn that Hulu won’t be renewing “High Fidelity” for a second season, we have been getting excited about another upcoming comedy original series, “WOKE,” which we reported about last month. The streaming platform released the full version during their press tour with the Cable Telecommunications Association for Marketing “CTAM” on Friday, check it out below:

Lamorne Morris (BET Now, FOX’s New Girl, Barbershop: The Next Cut) stars in the series as Keef Knight, an African-American cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected encounter with the police changes everything. With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built. Inspired by the life and work of Keith Knight (Co-Creator & Executive Producer), the series also comedian, T. Murph, Blake Anderson, Sasheer Zamata and a number of guest stars. All 8 episodes of WOKE are set to premiere on September 9th, only on Hulu.

