BOSSIPSounds: Montreal Songstress Chewii Drops ‘Black Skin Lullaby’ [Video]

In #BOSSIPSounds news…

A Canadian songstress is tapping into her jazz and soul roots for a raw yet ferocious Hip-Hop/Soul power anthem with a self-made video. Chewii has released the visual for “Black Skin Lullaby” from her upcoming Black Skin Lullaby EP scheduled for an August 14th release.

Described as an “honest and raw” track, it’s a self-produced Hip-Hop/Soul song.

Like her music, Chewi’s honest and unabashed. The Montreal native has never been afraid to express raw emotion through her music and is an advocate for individualism.

“As a Black woman, the decision to love yourself and to declare it proudly and loudly is in itself a radical act,” said Chewii. “Even if it makes others uncomfortable, I will love who I am and by doing so, I will inspire others to do the same.”

This artist was raised in a musical household by a Canadian mother and an American father. Growing up, young Chewii was surrounded by a plethora of sonic stimulation as jazz and soul music filled her house. She was heavily influenced by Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, and Lena Horne.

Chewii’s work, much like her, communicates her truth with unrestrained passion and power that is seldom seen in music today. Her rejection and opposition of the status-quo and her assertive attitude certainly stands out on her 2020 Single “State Of The Nation” – one that she produced and vocal engineered herself.

Chewii was publically praised and recognized for her 2017 single “PuNoni” which featured a special collaboration with KAYTRANADA and has drawn comparisons to Sade to Erykah Badu to F.K.A Twigs.

What do YOU think about Chewii???