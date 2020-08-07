For The Haitian Gyals: Beni Moun Drops Vibey Visuals For “My Yute” Featuring Jackboy

Emerging artist Beni Moun is making waves (and moving hips) with his vibey video for new single “My Yute” (featuring Jackboy) that you can watch below:

The talented up-and-comer is a musical carpenter who fell in love with musical engineering after years of being intrigued by the process of building things from the ground up.

Born in Palm Beach, Florida, Beni was not really exposed to a diverse community which lead to him creating a musical atmosphere that would one day put him alongside some of music’s legendary innovators like Hans Zimmer, George Benson and Kanye West to name a few.

With one goal in mind at the time, Beni’s creative niche was not necessarily to create tracks for artists to write on but to compose scores that would evoke emotions that would last a lifetime.