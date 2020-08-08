‘Fri-Ye-Ye’: Kanye Looks Happier Than Ever Playfully Prancing Around In New Video With North West

Kanye West and his family seem to be doing just fine amid all of their drama in the headlines.

The rapper tweeted out a video of himself on Friday with the caption, “Fri-Ye-Ye,” and much to the surprise of loyal fans who usually brace for impact when they see that Kanye tweeted, the video attached was quite the pleasant surprise.

In the video, Kanye can be seen dancing to the viral “Friday Dance” song before inviting his daughter, North, to join in on the fun. They’re doing the dance as they run alongside a golf cart that the rest of the family is riding in, with Kim presumably taking the video as she can be heard laughing in the background while encouraging their son, Saint, to join in.

While they’re not together in the video, this is the first we’ve seen from Kim and Kanye since those heartbreaking photos surfaced of them having some sort of argument in the car. According to reports from ET, KimYe decided to take a family vacation following their underwhelming Wyoming reunion last week. And apparently…things are going well!

Regardless of what else is going on with Kanye, it’s good to see him in good spirits while spending some much-needed family time.