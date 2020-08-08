Michelle Obama Drops Her Own Spotify Playlist Inspired By The First Season Of Her Podcast

The Obamas aren’t new to making playlists, so it’s not surprising that Michelle Obama’s latest compilation is full of hits.

In honor of her brand new podcast, aptly named The Michelle Obama Podcast, the forever FLOTUS shared a playlist featuring songs from some of her favorite artists. The mix includes “Do It” by Chloe x Halle, “Still Blue” by SiR and Jill Scott, “Drive and Disconnect” by Nao, “Pink Youth” by Yuna featuring Little Simz, “Lowkey” by Teyana Taylor featuring Erykah Badu, “B.S.” by Jhené Aiko and H.E.R. and “Black Truck” by Mereba. And of course, Michelle also features a nod to her friend, Beyoncé on the playlist, including her Juneteenth anthem “Black Parade” from earlier this year on the list.

This move comes after Michelle Obama dropped the first episode of her podcast last month, featuring none other than her husband, Barak Obama, as the first guest. Unsurprisingly, it quickly became the biggest podcast launch in Spotify history.

In our forever FLOTUS’ latest episode, she opens up about the multiple ways she’s managing her “low-grade depression” during the pandemic, ongoing protests, and everything else going on in the world. After only two episodes, it’s clear this podcast is going to help us learn more about Michelle than we’ve ever been privy to before–and we can’t wait to listen.

Check out the playlist for yourself down below: