Pregnant Zonnique Catches Shade For Saying She’s Not Rushing To Marry Rapper BF…Mom Tiny Claps Back At Trolls!
Pregnant Zonnique Pullins is in no rush to get married and her preference has fans arguing. T.I.’s step-daughter spoke in an interview with HollywoodLife about her potential desire to make things legally official with her rapper boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy.
“I’m actually not—my mom is always like, you need to stop saying that—but I feel like, at my age, I don’t really want to get married right now,” Zonnique told HollywoodLife. “I feel like that’s an even bigger commitment. I don’t know. I h*te to say that it’s an even bigger commitment than a baby to me, but getting married just seems like so much. Right now, that’s not really what I would like to do.”
Zonnique’s comment sparked concern from fans who say Izzy already has a few kids and that they want “more”‘ for Zonnique.
Meanwhile, on Tiny’s Instagram page, trolls who disagreed with Zonnique having a baby before marriage left negative comments under her mom’s photo. One person wrote, “Why not teach ya ‘baby’ not to be another BM but to be a WIFE.”
Meemaw in training Tiny then clapped back at the shady comment.
“Girl get tf off my page wit that sh*t,” Tiny replied. “She gone be good if she don’t have a husband! I didn’t have one when I had her & we did damn good & we great now!”
Do YOU think Zonnique should want to be married to her boyfriend?
