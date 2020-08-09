Jordyn Woods Was Trending Over THIS Video Showcasing Her Xanthan Gum Thickened Glutes In All Their Glory

Jordyn Woods Was Trending Over THIS Video
Jordyn Woods has been breaking the internet with her curvaceous figure for years now, but a video that was posted this weekend gave us an angle that was waaaaay more up close and personal.
It all started when Woods visited SKINIC in Beverly Hills for a massage on Friday, August 7. The clinic ended up sharing a video of her experience via Instagram, showing the world a full view of just how jiggly the lymphatic drainage process can be. If you’ve ever seen those videos of the jiggly Japanese cheesecake…you know EXACTLY what we’re talking about.
As the model lay face down, the masseuse rubs up and down her thighs and butt, creating a tantalizing tidal wave across her backside that had the entire internet drooling.
Almost immediately, the 22-year-old started trending on Twitter as the aforementioned footage made its way across various social media platforms.
Jordyn herself even caught wind of all the praise she was getting online, reposting the tweet that “made her log off,” which rightfully proclaims that she’s “thicker than gorilla exhibit glass.”
Check out more hilarious tweets talking about Jordyn Woods’ caked up self-care routine down below.
