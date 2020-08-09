Funniest Tweets That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 18

Me not blinking the entire 4:12 of that Cardi & Meg WAP video pic.twitter.com/ozgkcRDrDm — Jordan (@JPens4Real21) August 7, 2020

Back at it again with more hilarious tweets that got us through another wild week dominated by the Megan & Cardi’s internet-shattering poonanigans, Ricky Rozay and 2 Chainz blessing us with essential twerkers, nationwide protests, white people white people-ing, and the demise of common sense in our crumbling country where things continue to swerve into the hopeless abyss.

At this point, after 5 months in quarantine, we’re either stressed TF out, struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, fighting for Breonna Taylor, learning new skills in quarantine, canceling famous people every hour, mourning the cancelations of EVERY SINGLE SUMMER EVENT or marching for justice in summer heat during the absolute WORST year in recent history.

my plate of food rotating in the microwave #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/s8Ln6SBDgk — bussy boy (@ThatDamnDillon) August 7, 2020

