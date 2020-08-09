Put On Blast: Zoë Kravitz Throws Shade At Hulu For Lack Of Diversity After Cancelling Her Show ‘High Fidelity’

Zoë Kravitz is not happy about her show, High Fidelity, being cancelled by Hulu after just one season.

Joining in on all of the online chatter from disappointed fans following news of the cancellation, the actress took to Instagram this week to reminisce on her time on the series, posting some behind the scenes shots of the cast and crew during filming.

“I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family,” Kravitz wrote in her caption. “thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i’m in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #breakupssuck.”

In the comment section is where Zoë really let her stance on the matter be known, replying to fellow actress Tessa Thompson.

The Thor: Ragnarok star commented in support of Kravitz and her whole High Fidelity crew, writing, ““I will miss you alllllllllllll so much,” to which Zoë responded, “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.”

In case you didn’t get her blatant sarcasm there, Hulu doesn’t have a ton of other shows starring women of color. Little Fires Everywhere, starring Kerry Washington, is the only other Hulu original scripted series to star a woman of color.