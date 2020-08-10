Twitter Complains, Cardi Explains: Belcalis Balks At Kylie Komplaints Over “WAP” Video, “Not Everything Is About Race”

Y’all mad at Kylie’s “WAP” cameo? Cardi heard your complaints and had PLENTY to say about it. On Sunday, August 9th, Cardi B tweeted multiple times in defense of Kylie Jenner’s cameo in her spicy new music video for “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, that also includes appearances by recording artists Mulatto, Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose and Sukihana.

It all started after journalist Danielle Young posted an image of Normani from the clip and wrote, “Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is.”

Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is. https://t.co/ZGvbfzQeLs — Danielle Young (@RhapsoDani) August 7, 2020

The rapper, 27, spoke out in response on Twitter on Sunday, August 9, in a tweet that has since been deleted, Cardi explained.

“Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party. Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine.”

She continued, in two more tweets – which have also since been deleted, to say “Normani is one of the best female artist that dances. Like she dances her f**kin a*s off! Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat & hook it what makes you want to shake your a**.”

Cardi also responded to the underlying bias implied in the original tweet, writing: “Not everything is about race.Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I preach all the time about. This is not about f**kin race.”

Twitter remained divided on the issue. One social media user commented:

Kylie simply walked down a hallway in the video for her cameo and opened the door. Some people said she was looking for more things to ste@l from black women.

Kylie simply walked down a hallway in the video for her cameo and opened the door. Some people said she was looking for more things to steal from black women. — cooliyo😎 (@2cool2lit) August 10, 2020

Another defended Cardi and Kylie saying, “Walking down a hallway is now stealing things from black women? cardi CHOSE her to be in it for a short sec. why does it have to turn into all this?A race issue over a music video that’s 98% black women?? This is reaching…whoever said it. There’s SO much more then just that.”

Walking down a hallway is now stealing things from black women🤨🤨 cardi CHOSE her to be in it for a short sec. why does it have to turn into all this?A race issue over a music video that’s 98% black women?? This is reaching…whoever said it. There’s SO much more then just that — B (@bbrittney18) August 10, 2020

Cardi’s sole remaining tweet on the subject was in agreement with a fan who noted:

Normani danced, that’s her talent! Kylie strutted like a model, that’s her talent! People just weird!

Cardi’s response? “Exactly.”

Well there you have it. Do you think Cardi’s defense of Kylie will make people chill out or nah?