F**k 12: Waycross, Georgia Cops Fire Multiple Shots At 9, 12, 14, 15, 16-Year-Old Black Children Over Minor Traffic Violation

From the district that brought us a “justified” Ahmaud Arbery murder, Waycross, Georgia presents: cops shooting at Black children.

According to a Fox5 report, 5 kids were shot at by police after authorities attempted to pull over their car for a traffic violation early Saturday morning. Upon being followed by a patrol car, a 9-year-old, a 12-year-old, and a 14-year-old fled the vehicle on foot. A second officer who was standing in front of the car opened fire as the 16-year-old and 15-year-old who was driving also jumped out of the car while it was still moving.

DEVELOPING. We are receiving reports of a police involved incident in Waycross, Ware County Georgia. Initial Reports allege a 9 and 12 year old were present during the shooting by Law Enforcement. The @Georgia_NAACP has been alerted. #BlackLivesMatter #WeAreDoneDying pic.twitter.com/InKtYwXk4s — Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) August 8, 2020

Suffice to say, the residents of the neighborhood were aghast that gunfire would be aimed at small, unarmed, children who clearly weren’t posing a threat to the officer’s life. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

Bystanders say the 15-year-old was pistol-whipped by the police and taken into custody but none of the children were struck by bullets and remained uninjured.

Here’s another issue, the DA in Waycross, Georgia is a man named George Barnhill. He was one of the DAs who recused himself from the Ahmaud Arbery murder case due to a conflict of interest. In his official recusal letter, Barnhill said the killing was “self-defense”. According to Atlanta’s 11Alive reported Fran Amiker, the local NAACP president Larry Lockey

This marks the fourth officer-involved shooting in the state of Georgia in the last 36 hours. WTF is happening in this Georgia?! Between Brian Kemp’s bootlicking COVID-19, his racist voter suppression, and school districts punishing children for being right, throw the whole state in rice.