F**k 12: Waycross, Georgia Cops Fire Multiple Shots At 9, 12, 14, 15, 16-Year-Old Black Children Over Minor Traffic Violation
From the district that brought us a “justified” Ahmaud Arbery murder, Waycross, Georgia presents: cops shooting at Black children.
According to a Fox5 report, 5 kids were shot at by police after authorities attempted to pull over their car for a traffic violation early Saturday morning. Upon being followed by a patrol car, a 9-year-old, a 12-year-old, and a 14-year-old fled the vehicle on foot. A second officer who was standing in front of the car opened fire as the 16-year-old and 15-year-old who was driving also jumped out of the car while it was still moving.
Suffice to say, the residents of the neighborhood were aghast that gunfire would be aimed at small, unarmed, children who clearly weren’t posing a threat to the officer’s life. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.
Bystanders say the 15-year-old was pistol-whipped by the police and taken into custody but none of the children were struck by bullets and remained uninjured.
Here’s another issue, the DA in Waycross, Georgia is a man named George Barnhill. He was one of the DAs who recused himself from the Ahmaud Arbery murder case due to a conflict of interest. In his official recusal letter, Barnhill said the killing was “self-defense”. According to Atlanta’s 11Alive reported Fran Amiker, the local NAACP president Larry Lockey
This marks the fourth officer-involved shooting in the state of Georgia in the last 36 hours. WTF is happening in this Georgia?! Between Brian Kemp’s bootlicking COVID-19, his racist voter suppression, and school districts punishing children for being right, throw the whole state in rice.
