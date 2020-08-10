For Your Viewing Pleasure: Jaden Smith Performs His Quarantine Love Song “Cabin Fever” On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Jaden Smith is the latest musical guest to virtually stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, giving the late night talk show a one-of-a-kind performance of his brand new song, “Cabin Fever.”

The 22-year-old released his latest single at the tail end of July, referring to the track as his “vision of a quarantine love song.” He went on to describe the track by saying, “It’s made to be listened to when the sun is setting and you’re feeling good. The song, produced by Burns, features Smith singing about being cooped up with his partner, and because they’re so in love, he’s not minding it one bit.

Prior to the performance, Jaden talked about the ideas behind the song. Apparently, the new tune was written to reflect his experience of being away from a loved one in quarantine. Jaden sheds light on his inspiration for The Beach Boys and David Bowie, as well as how the iconic rockstars have influenced his new sound. The “Syre” lyricist also alludes to a new album on the way.

For this performance of the song, Jaden joined The Tonight Show from what’s presumably his backyard, standing above a pool in front of a backdrop that includes some gorgeous hills, a soft pink sky, some greenery, an iridescent car, and a large rainbow. He’s wearing an outfit that seems to be inspired by the looks of the 1970’s, also busting out some serious moves throughout his performance of the track.

Check out JADEN’s performance of “Cabin Fever” on The Tonight Show for yourself down below, you don’t wanna miss it: