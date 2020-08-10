Jesus Take The Wheel: 1 Dead, 20 Others Wounded After Mass Shooting At Washington D.C. Block Party

Jesus take the wheel…

Police are searching for answers after shots rang out at a Southeast Washington D.C. block party with damning results. Over the weekend police were called to the 3300 block of Dubois Place, Southeast amid reports of shots fired.

When they arrived they found chaos including 20 injured attendees amid reports that there were multiple shooters who fired nearly 100 shots. One of the injured, 17-year-old Christopher “Poppy” Brown, later died at a nearby hospital reports WUSA 9.

His family is now seeking justice and urging people to stop the violence.

“You need to stop because you took away something that belonged to me, somebody hat I loved so much and somebody dear to me,” Grandmother Patrice Brown told WUSA9 in a phone call hours after the shooting. “I know this is not the only child nor will be the last child,” she continued. “But they need to stop this. I want everybody to be safe and happy. But this is not the way to be safe. And this is not the way to be happy.”

Chris’ mother also wondered why such a large gathering was happening amid a pandemic and said police should have been called to shut it down. In D.C., gatherings of 50 or more people are banned. Pictures of the block show party show a massive crowd.

NBC Assignment Editor @TomLynch_ got pictures of what the block party looked like before the gunmen opened fire, shooting 20 people. A neighbor took the two photos. @nbcwashington https://t.co/oHyZ76R3mg pic.twitter.com/E2mQn8596l — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) August 9, 2020

“Honestly, I don’t understand how my child life is just gone,” she said. “When they see stuff, they should also call the police officers and see if they could bring more police officers to the community to close whatever it is down.”

As of Sunday, no arrests have been made.

D.C. native Wale also tweeted about the shocking shooting and said he was at a loss for words.

DC . Why? — Wale (@Wale) August 9, 2020

I just don’t understand how anybody shoot up a crowd of people . This shyt breakin my fuckin spirit . — Wale (@Wale) August 9, 2020

This is insanity, especially amid a pandemic. Prayers to the friends and family of Christopher Brown.