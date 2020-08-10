T.R.U. Story: 2 Chainz Links With Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote To Explain That Felons Can Still Cast Ballots [Video]

2 Chainz is no stranger to the criminal justice system as he’s been arrested multiple times on felony charges. That said, 2 Chainz, born Tauheed Epps, still does his civic duty and casts a ballot in each election.

“How?” you might ask. Well, felons can still vote in many states but they need to be aware of the process that they need to undergo in order to restore their rights.

This past weekend, Mr. Chainz linked up with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote non-profit campaign to explain how this process works. This is extremely important because America has incarcerated so many of our brothas and sistas and those are votes that could swing an election one way or another on local and federal levels.

Hope is not lost and 2 Chainz wants to help you keep yours if you just so happen to be one of the millions of people who believe that they no longer have the right to make their voice heard in the United States’ political system.

Other celebs that have teamed up to support the voting initiative are Janelle Monae, Faith Hill and Tom Hanks. The campaign also aims to close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and through strategic partnerships to reach every American. We hope that everyone will participate in this years election, because with every vote, we can truly create the change we so desperately need.

Press play down bottom and listen to what the Hair Weave Killer has to say.

Shoutout to our forever first lady for championing this crucial cause in our community.