Ray J And Jackie Long Prepare Kamal “Chance” Givens For Another Stallionaire Shot At Love [Video]
Yup, it’s really happening. An “I Love New York” alum’s dating show will be here sooner than you think and he’s offering a behind the scenes look.
As previously reported Kamal “Chance” Givens has a dating show forthcoming called “One Mo’ Chance airing exclusively on Zeus, the home to Joseline Hernandez’ Joseline’s Cabaret.
TMZ reports that One Mo’ Chance will premiere this fall on the video-on-demand network, and it “gives Chance another opportunity at love and to share how his life has changed” since finishing as the runner-up on “I Love New York.”
Now two of the three EPs on the show are offering an inside look into the process. The women brought on to be potential Stallionaire sweeties for chance were housed in a quarantined “bubble” and COVID testing was offered for all participants.
In a special sneak peek Ray J is seen alongside fellow EP Jackie Long coaching Chance through a photoshoot. The third EP, Princess Love, is not featured in the preview but she proudly posted about the show that’s been dubbed “the most entertaining, craziest dating show ever.”
Get ready!! @stallionaireschance new #Zeus Dating Series #OneMoChance is coming y’all!! And let’s just say our Executive Producers @jackielong @rayj and @princesslove are hard at work to bring y’all the most entertaining, craziest dating show ever!! This is definitely one you have to tune in to!! Click the link in bio to subscribe now! Coming soon!!
An official description of One Mo’ Chance reads;
“From the breakdown of his relationship with the mother of his children, to the death of his brother and partner Real,” the last few years have been personally tough for Kamal Chance Givens. However, the original Stallionaire is now ready to get back on his horse to give love another shot. During Chance return to reality television we’ll watch as he goes it alone to find the true love of his life in this new dating competition series.”
You can subscribe to @thezeusnetwork to tune in to #OneMoChance.
