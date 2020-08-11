UPDATE: Lakeith Stanfield Appears To Be OK After Alarming Instagram Posts

someone…ANYBODY !! PLEASE CHECK ON LAKEITH STANFIELD NOW!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/aHK8z77IdA — TAY THEE STALLION (@ilekaxx) August 11, 2020

Incredibly talented actor and star of upcoming movie-of-the-moment “Judas & The Black Messiah” doesn’t appear to be OK based on a series of alarming posts on his now comment-restricted Instagram page.

We don’t have any details but he’s seemingly going through a serious episode without any support that we can see in his posts.

In one post, he said that he likes to be by himself because he can harm himself and no one can stop him or fake care. In another, he said no one is trustworthy and appears to drink a substance in his last post.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on the troubling situation and pray someone reaches him soon.

UPDATE: He appears to be OK