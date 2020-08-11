The Archives: Shelved ‘Black-ish’ Episode ‘Please, Baby, Please’ Gets Released On Hulu Three Years Later

Source: Bonnie Osborne / Getty
A previously shelved episode of Black-ish, which has been hidden from the fans for years now, has finally been released.
The show’s creator, Kenya Barris, posted the big news to Instagram on Monday, revealing that an episode titled “Please, Baby, Please”–which was previously pulled from season 4–will now be available to stream on Hulu.
“On November 2017, we made an episode of black-ish entitled ‘Please, Baby, Please,’” Barris explained in his post. “We were one year post-election and coming to the end of a year that left us, like many Americans, grappling with the state of our country and anxious about its future. Those feelings poured onto the page, becoming 22 minutes of television that I was, and still am, incredibly proud of. ‘Please, Baby, Please’ didn’t make it to air that season and, while much has been speculated about its contents, the episode has never been seen publicly… until now.”
He continued, writing, “I cannot wait for everyone to finally see the episode for themselves and, as was the case nearly three years ago, we hope it inspires some much-needed conversation — not only about what we were grappling with then or how it led to where we are now, but conversations about where we want our country to go moving forward, and most importantly, how we get there together.”
Originally, “Please, Baby, Please” was supposed to be episode 13 of season 4, but it was pulled when ABC claimed that the network and Barris were unable to come to a compromise creatively.
“One of the things that has always made Black-ish so special is how it deftly examines delicate social issues in a way that simultaneously entertains and educates,” a network spokesperson said in 2018. “However, on this episode, there were creative differences we were unable to resolve.”
You can stream “Please, Baby, Please” on Hulu right now.
