D.L. Hughley Questions Kanye West’s Mental State, Claiming He’s ‘Conveniently Ill When It Serves His Purpose’

While D.L. Hughley believes that Kanye West is affected by some mental health issues one way or another, he isn’t okay with using that as an explanation for the distasteful things he’s said recently.

On Sunday, in an interview with Chanel Omari on Fanroom Live, the comedian explained his stance on the current state of Kanye West, saying that even though he has some level of mental illness, that isn’t an excuse for his behavior.

“There is no doubt that he suffers from some level of mental illness, but it isn’t why he’s misogynistic, it isn’t why he’s disrespectful to our history,” Hughley said. “You don’t have to be mentally ill to put an asterisk on slavery and he consistently does it whether it’s Harriet Tubman, when he denigrated her, whether he’s talking about slaves—he’s not so mentally ill that he’ll talk about any other people. He talks about people he can get away with.”

Ye has been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder, and because of his questionable behavior recently, those close to the rapper have reportedly attributed his actions to a manic episode. Hughley, however, thinks Kanye knows exactly what he’s doing, claiming West is “conveniently” ill in order to gain some sort of advantage.

“He’s not so ill that he’s trying to be a disruptor in the political forum,” Hughley said. “He took $5 million in the PPP payments. So he seems to be conveniently ill when it serves his purposes. And, to me, Kanye West is exactly like Donald Trump so it would make sense they are attracted to one another.”

Mental health aside, Kanye’s political campaign does continue to get weirder and weirder as the days go by. Beside the threat of a voter fraud investigation, reports also surfaced recently claiming that Republican operatives are working to help Kanye’s campaign. Ye has also refused to directly answer the question of whether or not he is getting into the election to hurt Biden.