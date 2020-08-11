Baby Bumpin: Bindi Irwin Reveals She And Hubby Chandler Powell Are Expecting A Wittle Wildlife Warrior

Finally some good news to report! Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late great “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin just revealed on social media this morning that she and her hubby, wakeboarder Chandler Powell are expecting their first baby.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” the message read. She continued with the big reveal, saying, “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️”

Gotta love it! We’re so excited for them.

Dad-To-Be, Chandler also posted his own announcement:

We’re going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021. Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @BindiIrwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother. pic.twitter.com/J7YSETn9Pb — Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell9) August 11, 2020

Bindi and Chandler were married on March 25 after becoming engaged last July.​

Her proud mom Terri also posted about the exciting news on social media

This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud. pic.twitter.com/K4pTX6kIR6 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) August 11, 2020

Bindi’s brother shared in the celebratory reveal as well, agreeing with his mom that the news was the best ever.

The best news ever! I am so happy for Bindi & Chandler to be welcoming a new member of the family. I can’t believe I’m going to be an uncle! Incredibly excited for this brilliant new chapter and all the fun adventures ahead with a new little Wildlife Warrior! pic.twitter.com/zjHMzpNC0t — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) August 11, 2020

The couple received an outpouring of love and support over their baby news on social media, with many people noting, as Terri Irwin did, the bittersweetness of not being able to share the moment with Steve Irwin.

PROTECT BINDI IRWIN AND HER BABY AT ALL COSTS pic.twitter.com/zHCBvsb0JK — kianna (@kiannaisastan) August 11, 2020

Bindi Irwin is pregnant. Steve Irwin in Heaven this morning hearing the news pic.twitter.com/oMg4f7Cthk — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) August 11, 2020

Bindi Irwin is pregnant…if it’s a boy they’ll probably name him after Steve and the internet will collectively cry pic.twitter.com/xCzrTwKZaJ — Abby Everett (@MissAbbyTaylor) August 11, 2020

thinking about bindi irwin naming her baby after her dad pic.twitter.com/W3RmYONE2a — miles morales stan acct (@guardthatgalaxy) August 11, 2020

Me finding out Bindi Irwin is pregnant but then realising that Steve Irwin will never have the chance to see his grandchild pic.twitter.com/xnSu0pDFXp — ~ shannon ~ (@shannonmaile_) August 11, 2020

Bindi Irwin is 22, married, pregnant, and a wildlife activist. I’m 22, can’t get a text back, have back pain, and work your average 9-5 job. Glad one of us is doing well. — Kashti Khan (@KashtiK) August 11, 2020

Bindi Irwin is PREGNANT and i swear if she has a BOY and names him for Steve I will NEVER stop crying about it 😭😭😭🐊♥️✨✨ pic.twitter.com/yAJR9a5cZ3 — Savannah Grimm (@savvygrimm) August 11, 2020

if bindi irwin names her kid steve I think I can speak for all of us and say we're not fucking prepared for that pic.twitter.com/ByUKIglv7o — hal🐌 (@ladykryze) August 11, 2020

Just saw that Bindi Irwin is expecting her first child and now I can't stop picturing Steve Irwin as a grandfather. pic.twitter.com/MoGHNfIaaM — 💜Ashley💜 (@AquariusMom84) August 11, 2020

Congrats again to Bindi and Chandler! We’re over the moon for your love down under.