Megan Thee MUA: Revlon’s Resident Raptress Reveals First Face Beating Tutorial [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion was recently revealed as Revlon’s newest brand ambassador and the Houston beauty went right to work this week, posting her very first makeup tutorial on YouTube and IGTV. The rap star showed off her special cut crease technique and created a colorful look to complement her multi-hued blue space buns.

Check it out below:

She offers a lot of different tips that we’ve never tried before, like the concealer on the eyelid was definitely a new one for us. Also it’s interesting that she uses a lighter foundation in lieu of concealer on her face. What did you enjoy most about Megan’s tutorial? Any tips you’ll be trying at home?

Clearly Megan is multifaceted, she’s been praised for her strong knees and her Amazonian figure but it’s pretty cool to see her getting girly and playing in makeup. Who are some of your favorite celebrities who consistently impress you with their makeup looks? Which makeup artists do you like the best and what makes them stand out? How about hair? It seems like most of the bigger celebs use the same stylists and wigmakers, who are some of your favorites? We may not be able to enjoy tours and live shows right now but we can still get pretty at home and create fresh beats.