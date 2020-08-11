Beauty Brand Makari de Suisse’s Top Tips For Black People’s Summer Skin Care Routine

Whether it’s dark spots, hyperpigmentation or stretch marks, beauty brand Makari de Suisse has been catering to black people’s unique skincare needs for 25 years. The company’s line of lotions, cleansers, toners and more are manufactured in Switzerland and use majority botanical ingredients in its formulations.

We recently spoke to Marina Fernandez, Makari’s director of marketing, about how people of color can protect their skin during the summer months:

BOSSIP: What are some tips and tricks for women of color to keep their skin looking beautiful, young looking, supple, etc…from the summer and going into the fall?

Fernandez: Sunscreen is a MUST! Many of our customers still ask us if they need to protect their melanin-rich skin from the sun. Our answer is always: YES! All skin types, including those with higher levels of melanin, need sunscreen. While the sun is a great source of vitamin D, it is also one of the main causes of premature aging, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone. We encourage our Makari fans to never leave the house without having applied sunscreen, especially during the summer.

Exfoliating your face and body at least once a week is key to help remove cells clogging the skin and to uncover fresh new cells. Only when we have removed these dead skin cells can our serums and moisturizers penetrate deeper and thus be more effective. We should however avoid over-exfoliation since it can lead to irritation and even discoloration.

Keeping your skin moisturized and hydrated is crucial to reduce the chance of developing extreme dryness or oiliness which may lead to acne. If your body moisturizer is too thick for the hot summer months, we recommend trying a body oil instead.