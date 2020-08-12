BlackLivesMatter: Elijah McClain’s Family Files Lawsuit Against Aurora, Colorado For His Death At The Hands Of Police

If these police departments still think they can kill us and not face consequences then they got another thing comin’…

CNN confirms that the family of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by a chokehold, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Aurora, Colorado for his death. They are playing NO games.

“Aurora’s unconstitutional conduct on the night of August 24, 2019, is part of a larger custom, policy, and practice of racism and brutality, as reflected by its conduct both before and after its murder of Elijah McClain, a young Black man,” the lawsuit says.

Initially, the officers involved were placed on bum-a$$ administrative leave and were later reinstated to the force after the bum-a$$ district attorney decided not to press charges. Surprise, surprise. The suit cites nine different reasons that a judgment should be made in favor of the McClain family. They include but aren’t limited to excessive force; denial of equal protection; failure to ensure basic safety and provide adequate medical care and treatment; substantive due process — deprivation of liberty — forcible administration of medication; battery causing wrongful death; and negligence causing wrongful death.

The family’s lawyer, Mari Newman, made it plain:

“We have filed this civil rights lawsuit to demand justice for Elijah McClain, to hold accountable the Aurora officials, police officers, and paramedics responsible for his murder, and to force the City of Aurora to change it longstanding pattern of brutal and racist policing,”

Lest we forget, this is the same department where three officers stopped to take a mocking photo near the spot where Elijah was killed while posing with a chokehold.

We hope they bankrupt that entire department.